HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) — No charges will be filed in the death of a young girl in Hazel Crest, as the shooting that killed her has been ruled accidental.
Erica Gibson, whose family said was soon to turn 13, was shot in a home on Arlington Lane in the south suburb on Saturday night.READ MORE: City Panel Backs $97 Million Sale Of Vacant Michael Reese Hospital Site For Massive 'Bronzeville Lakefront' Development
Hazel Crest police issued a news release Monday, saying police were called at 10:05 p.m. Saturday after Erica suffered a gunshot wound, and she was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest where she was pronounced dead.
Her family there did not want to go on camera, but told CBS 2’s Steven Graves on Sunday that Erica was visiting a friend when shot. They were told by authorities the shooting was most likely accidental.READ MORE: ONLY ON 2: Lyft Driver Speaks After Being Shot, Paralyzed On West Side; 15-Year-Old Boy Stands Charged
On Tuesday, Hazel Crest police said this was indeed the case. They said it was another case of a young person getting their hands on an unsecured gun.
This was the second shooting of its kind in days in the Chicago area.MORE NEWS: Court Grants James Hill New Trial In 1980 Murder Of Off-Duty Hammond Police Officer; He Will Be Released From Prison
This past Thursday, Chicago Police said a 12-year-old boy’s friend accidentally shot him in a high-rise apartment building on Rhodes Avenue near 35th Street in Bronzeville.