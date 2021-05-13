CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal authorities say one of two gunmen accused of fatally shooting 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonald’s drive-thru last month fled the state to avoid prosecution, and may be hiding out in Florida.

Devontay Anderson, 21, faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in Jaslyn’s killing. The charge was filed on April 29, but the complaint was sealed until Wednesday, when federal prosecutors moved to unseal the case, saying the FBI is seeking the public’s help in finding Anderson.

Court records show an arrest warrant has been filed against Anderson in Cook County, charging him with first-degree murder.

The federal charge against Anderson identifies him as one of three men believed to be involved in the attack on Jaslyn and her father on April 18, as they were sitting in an Infiniti sedan in a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road. Jaslyn was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her father, Jontae Adams, was seriously wounded, but survived.

Two other men, 21-year-old Demond Goudy and 18-year-old Marion Lewis, have been charged for their roles in the fatal shooting.

According to Cook County prosecutors, surveillance video from the McDonald’s shows a silver Audi with a paper license plate and distinctive discoloration pull up behind the car with Jaslyn and her father. Two men with hoodies covering their faces jumped out of the car and shot into Adams’ car before getting back into the Audi, prosecutors said. When the victims’ car began to move forward again, the two men again got out of the Audi and fired into the victims’ vehicle again before getting back in the car and speeding away.

Prosecutors said Lewis stayed in a car while two other men with him got out and opened fire, and also said he had threatened Jaslyn’s father before.

According to the complaint against Anderson, police later identified him as one of the gunmen, who opened fire on the Infiniti with an AK-47 pistol. The other gunman, previously identified by police and Cook County prosecutors as Goudy, was brandishing a Glock pistol.

In the complaint, an FBI agent said police identified Jaslyn’s father as a gang member, and began checking social media accounts belonging to rival gang members, finding an Instagram Live video that linked Anderson to the shooting. Police also checked a public Facebook account linked to Anderson and found photos corroborating his involvement in the shooting.

Police then obtained a court order to tap and trace Anderson’s Facebook account, and GPS ping notifications from the account placed him in Miami, according to the federal complaint.

Lewis was arrested four days after the shooting, after he was shot and wounded by police and apprehended as he tried to carjack a family on the Eisenhower Expressway following a pursuit.

Goudy was arrested on April 26 as detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue in Lawndale. SWAT units were called in for help, and Goudy later came out on his own.

Goudy and Lewis both are being held without bond.