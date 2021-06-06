CHICAGO (CBS) — At this time last year in Chicago, beaches all up and down Lake Michigan were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not so this year, and sun seekers as far as the eye could see took to Montrose Beach amid the sweltering heat.
At one point, there were so many people, police closed off the parking areas to control the crowds.
Others beat the heat with cool treats. The line was worth it at Mario's Italian Lemonade on Taylor Street to get an Italian ice, and also to get an Original Rainbow Cone in Beverly.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill reported we will cool slightly for the upcoming week, but stay well above average with 80s.