CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert Sunday about two carjackings in Mount Greenwood and Beverly that are believed to be related.

The incidents both happened early Sunday morning within an hour of each other.

In the first incident, two victims were seated in a vehicle at 4 a.m. in a restaurant parking lot in the 3100 block of West 103rd Street. Three armed assailants came up and pointed both a handgun and a shotgun as they demanded the victims’ vehicle, police said.

Two other victims were robbed by the assailants as they exited the restaurant building, police said.

Around 5 a.m., the vehicle stolen from the Mount Greenwood restaurant parking lot was used as a means of transportation by the carjackers as they stole a rideshare driver waiting for customers in the 10200 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the victims discharged their weapon in one of the incidents.

2 armed vehicular carjackings occurred in @ChicagoCAPS22 today. The two crimes may be related. Witnesses assisted victims and were robbed by the 3 carjackers who discharged their weapon. No injuries. The 2nd carjacking involved an @Uber_Support @lyft victim. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/6E6PYFgtKy — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) June 6, 2021

One of the stolen vehicles was a blue Kia Forte with Illinois license plate BC 77842, the second a black Ford Expedition with Illinois license plate IROKEM 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

This was one of numerous carjackings this weekend in the Chicago area, including two in the downtown area and a third in the Gold Coast.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a 53-year-old man was traveling on Lake Shore Drive when he was involved in a minor traffic crash. He pulled over in the 200 block of East Balbo Drive, and the people in the other vehicle involved in the crash approached him with a gun and announced a robbery, police said.

The unknown men fled in the victim’s vehicle with his personal belongings.

There were also two carjackings within minutes of each other Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m. on LaSalle Street near Lake Street in the Loop, a white Toyota sedan bumped into an Audi Q-5. The driver got out, and then two armed people, possibly teenagers, stole the Audi at gunpoint.

Within a few minutes, another man was carjacked in the Gold Coast neighborhood right next to Lincoln Park. Two men pointed a handgun at a driver on North Boulevard near Clark Street and stole his 2019 Porsche Cayenne. The 40-year-old driver believes he saw a woman following them in a white Honda CRV.