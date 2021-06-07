CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were carjacked in a span of just 12-hours this weekend.
In two of the carjackings, at Lasalle and Lake Saturday night and Balbo and Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning, the drivers were hit by another car.
When they got out, someone in the other car showed a gun and demanded their car.
Police said this is a ploy they've seen carjackers use in the past.

If you are hit, and don't' feel safe, you don't have to pull over. Drive to the nearest police station.
