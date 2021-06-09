DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday released dramatic video from the morning a gunman shot two Chicago Police officers in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 7:19 a.m. Sunday, May 16 as officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire. As they arrived, they saw an armed suspect in an alley who began shooting, police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference that same day. The suspect was shot in the leg, police said.

Video shows an officer responding to the scene and running down an alley, demanding to see the hands of a man in the distance. After more orders from officers for the man to remove his hands from his pockets, the officer fires several shots.

The suspect is seen groaning in a vacant field with a gunshot wound as officers handcuff him. A uniformed police officer also appears to be lying on the ground in the distance.

Another view shows a wounded officer being treated as he lies in the grass.

One of the officers was shot in the hip and shoulder, the other in the hand. The suspect was shot in the leg.

Everyone survived.

Police said they recovered a gun on the scene.

The suspected gunman, 45-year-old Bruce Lua, faces several charges including attempted murder.

