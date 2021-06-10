BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s office on Thursday released a sketch of the assailant who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl walking on a bike path in far north suburban Beach Park.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Robert McClory Bike Path just north of York House Road in Beach Park around 7:30 p.m. Monday, after the girl was assaulted while walking on the bike path.

The attacker is described as a thin Black man, about 5’11 in his 20s, but with some very distinctive accessories — several metallic barrettes in his hair.

Officials said as the girl was walking, a man came out of the nearby tree line, grabbed her by the neck, shoved her to the ground, forcefully removed her clothes, and sexually assaulted her.

A witness heard the girl’s screams and began yelling to the girl to run for help. That’s when the attacker ran off, and the witness called 911 for help.

“An individual began yelling at her from the roadway, from York House Road,” said Lt. Christpher Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Covelli said the 16-year-old was walking alone Monday night, with the sun still out. She ignored the man that yelled at her and kept walking. But he didn’t give up.

“Several minutes later, she got about an eighth, quarter mile of York House Road the individual who had been yelling at her appeared from a tree line,” Covelli said.

Detectives said he grabbed her by the neck, forcing her to the ground before sexually assaulting her. The teen screamed, and someone on Northshore Avenue, which backs up to the trail, shouted back. Officers believe that scared the suspect into running off. The 16-year-old ran to that Good Samaritan who called 911.

Anyone who recognizes the attacker or has information about the attack is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000, or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222. Tips can also be submitted here.