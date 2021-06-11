CHICAGO (CBS)- At least 22 teams in Major League Baseball have reached the 85% vaccination threshold required by the league to relax the enhanced health and safety protocols. The Chicago Cubs are not among that group and continue to follow league protocols as a result. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, in an appearance on ESPN 1000 with David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood said that he decided against being vaccinated.

“There’s so much more to everyone’s individual story. It’s on them. It’s on their family. It’s a big decision for them and their family,” Rizzo said. “It’s case by case, and we have respectful discussions about it, just like we do with everything else that comes up during the year.”

Before Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, team president Jed Hoyer was asked about Rizzo’s comments and Hoyer replied that he was “uncomfortable talking about anyone’s individual choices” according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Ultimately you have the individual choices of 100 people when you factor in tier-one and tier-two (personnel),” Hoyer said. “There are a lot of individual choices that going into (a decision). I wish those individuals choices led to us being 85%. They haven’t. But commenting on any one person, I don’t feel comfortable doing it.”

Manager David Ross told reporters that Rizzo’s decision doesn’t change his outlook on the player.

Rizzo’s public acknowledgement came the same day that Wrigley Field allowed full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began.