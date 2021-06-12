CHICAGO (CBS) — A 43-year-old man and his dog were shot late Saturday night in front of their home in Bronzeville.

Police said a 43-year-old man and his small dog were standing in front of his home on the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard around 9:45 p.m., when someone in a black Nissan Maxima opened the back door of the car and started shooting.

The man suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was treated at the scene. His dog also was struck by the gunfire, but police did not provide any further information about the dog.

The Nissan was last seen driving north on Drexel.

No one was in custody Saturday night.

Area One detectives were investigating.

It was the second shooting on Saturday during which a dog also apparently was hurt.

A person was shot dead in broad daylight Saturday afternoon in the South Loop, and a dog also might have been hurt in the attack.

Police said the victim was in a car on the 600 block of South Wells Street around 1:15 p.m., when a gunman pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting.

The victim’s car then crashed into a United States Postal Service truck.

Viewer video of the scene showed police taking a dog out of the back of the victim’s car. Witnesses said officers treated the dog and then soon after paramedics arrived and took the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.