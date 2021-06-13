GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Charges have been filed against a Miami man in a bank robbery in Gary this past Friday in which a security officer was shot dead, the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office announced Sunday.
James A. King, 24, of Miami, Florida, is charged with murder in the perpetration of a felony and with armed robbery.READ MORE: At Least 3 Killed, 33 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago, Including Mass Shooting In Chatham
The FBI and police in Northwest Indiana apprehended King after the incident. The search for a second suspect continued Sunday.
The FBI said the guard, identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as Richard Castellana, was killed during a robbery shortly after 1:15 p.m. Friday at the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Rd. in Gary.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunny And Dry For Several Days To Come
Castellana, 55, worked many years with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office before taking the job with the bank.
Lake County Sheriff’s Department officials said it appears the bank security guard was ambushed outside and was shot and killed during the robbery.
Surveillance images show the deadly duo, one with a handgun and one with a long gun, both dressed in all black. Investigators say they used the weapons on the security guard, shooting and killing him first and then stormed the bank with the weapons to get the cash.MORE NEWS: Cook County To Kick Off Week Of Juneteenth Celebrations On Monday
The Lake County Sheriff’s office said King was apprehended in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary. A backpack containing a .40-caliber Glock Model 22 handgun and about $9,000 in cash were found near where King was apprehended, authorities said.