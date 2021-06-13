CHICAGO (CBS) — A man killed in a shooting in the South Loop this weekend has been identified as Dearl Butler.

A dog was also wounded in the shooting on Saturday afternoon.

A family member told us Butler, 22, was a “good man” who was working two jobs and took care of his sister, who has autism.

The family believes his murder was a case of mistaken identity.

Police said Butler was in a car on the 600 block of South Wells Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, when a gunman pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting.

The victim’s car then crashed into a United States Postal Service truck.

Family members said Butler had been caring for a friend’s dog, and the dog was with him at the time.

Viewer video of the scene showed police taking the dog out of the back of the victim’s car. Witnesses said officers treated the dog and then soon after paramedics arrived and took Butler to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The dog’s condition was not known Sunday night.

The driver of the postal truck was not in the vehicle at the time and was not hurt.

Police believe the shooter drove away after the attack.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police have not said if anyone is in custody.