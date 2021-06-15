CHICAGO (CBS) — Billionaire MacKenzie Scott has donated $8 million to the National Museum of Mexican Art.
This was the largest single gift the Pilsen-area museum has received in its 39-year history.
“Arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, advancing economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates, and improving mental health,” Scott was quoted said in a blog post on the gifts, “so we evaluated smaller arts organizations creating these benefits with artists and audiences from culturally rich regions and identity groups that donors often overlook.”
"This generous gift will have a lasting and transformative impact on our organization and the community we serve," Carlos Tortolero, Founder and President of the National Museum of Mexican Art, said in a news release. "Thank you to Ms. Scott and Mr. Jewett for honoring our work and that of the artists whose vision and voices we seek to amplify in Chicago, the US, and throughout the world."
Earlier Tuesday, it was announced that Scott also donated $5 million to Kennedy-King College in Englewood. That was the largest single private gift ever given the college and City Colleges of Chicago.
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is known for charitable giving that promotes racial equity.
She and her current husband, Dan Jewett, have donated more than $2.74 million to some 286 organizations.