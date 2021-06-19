Cubs Get Clobbered By Marlins Again -- Jason Heyward's Solo Homer Is Cubs' Only RunAdam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Courtney Vandersloot Has Double-Double As Sky Top Connecticut SunCourtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Cubs Get Pounded By Marlins In Rare Friday Night Game At WrigleyAdam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs in a rare Friday night game at Wrigley Field.

Some Residents Say A Bears Move To Arlington Heights Would Benefit Community, Others Say It Would Bring Unwelcome Traffic And CrowdsThe Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they have placed a bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar went to Arlington Heights Thursday to see how the idea sat with residents there.

Dylan Cease Yields Season-High Seven Runs As White Sox Get Trounced By AstrosJose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Kyle Hendricks Wins 7th Start In A Row, Cubs Blank MetsKyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings Thursday night to win his career-best seventh straight start and lead the Chicago Cubs over the New York Mets.