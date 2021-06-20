CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado was confirmed in the southwest suburbs late Sunday night amid dangerous storms that pounded the Chicago area.
Just after 11 p.m., the tornado was confirmed on the ground near Woodridge and Bolingbrook and was headed east.
The tornado crossed I-355 around 11:15 p.m., and debris was reported near the scene.
RIGHT NOW We are headed to SW Suburban Woodridge where tornado damage has been reported.
Visibility on SB 1-55 is terrible. @cbschicago https://t.co/KOlbxTVXk5 pic.twitter.com/so0AH7VItn
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) June 21, 2021
A tornado warning was issued a short time earlier for northeast Will, southeast DuPage, and south central Cook County.
#Tornado warning until 11:45pm Cook, DuPage, Will Counties Bolingbrook, Darien, Willowbrook, BurrRidge seek shelter #DamagingTornado with confirmed debris ball via radar 🌪 @cbschicago @WxRobb @MaryKayKleist pic.twitter.com/X7YYYeGG59
— Tammie Souza Weather (@TammieSouza) June 21, 2021
In Woodridge, there were reports of power out, trees down, and structures damaged. Police in Lisle also told CBS 2’s Jim Williams there was extensive damage in that area.