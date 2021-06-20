REALTIME WEATHERTornado Warnings Around Area, Tornado Reported In Southwest Suburbs
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado was confirmed in the southwest suburbs late Sunday night amid dangerous storms that pounded the Chicago area.

Just after 11 p.m., the tornado was confirmed on the ground near Woodridge and Bolingbrook and was headed east.

The tornado crossed I-355 around 11:15 p.m., and debris was reported near the scene.

A tornado warning was issued a short time earlier for northeast Will, southeast DuPage, and south central Cook County.

In Woodridge, there were reports of power out, trees down, and structures damaged. Police in Lisle also told CBS 2’s Jim Williams there was extensive damage in that area.

