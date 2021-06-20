CHICAGO (CBS) — A fifth person has died after a mass shooting this past Tuesday at a house in the Englewood neighborhood.
The woman's identity has not been released. But we are told she was 25 years old and was shot in the head in the house in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street early Tuesday.
A total of eight people were shot, and four – one man and three women – died Tuesday. They were identified as Denice Mathis, 32; Ratanya Aryiel Rogers, 28; Blake Lee, 34; and Shermetria Williams, 19.
The women – Mathis, Rogers, and Williams – were all young mothers.
The majority of the victims in the Englewood incident were shot in the head – likely by two gunmen, according to police.