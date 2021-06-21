CHICAGO (CBS)– A cleanup effort is underway in Naperville after a tornado hit the area overnight.

Severe and dangerous thunderstorms brought a tornado to the ground late Sunday night and brought heavy rain and dangerous wind to the entire Chicago area. Monday morning, residents in Naperville woke to extensive damage after a tornado touched down.

The Naperville fire chief said more than 100 homes were damaged. Some had windows blown out, others have holes in their roofs and some lost entire walls.

Many residents will not be allowed back in their home until repairs are made, and some home will have to be demolished.

Annie Shum returned to her home Monday morning with firefighters. It was the first time she had seen it in daylight.

“I cannot stay in that house, not right now,” She told CBS 2.

Shum says when the tornado went past her house on Nutmeg Lane, it shook like someone dropped a bomb.

“I was really scared,” She said. “It’s lucky, I was in the master bedroom, nothing fell down at that time, but then I saw lots of things blowing into my room and so I went to take a look. That window is broken and also the ceiling was broken so I saw the insulation and leaves, leaves from the trees and a lot of the debris.”

For safety reasons, firefighters wouldn’t let her back inside. It’s the same story for several others in her neighborhood.

Sixteen homes have been deemed uninhabitable.

Next door, Rayyan Hyder’s home is already boarded up. He said he was in disbelief when he, his mom and sister emerged from their basement last night.

“As soon as I looked in my room, I was like ‘oh this is really bad’ because there was just glass everywhere, dirt and debris everywhere,” He said.

Tree limbs, patio furniture and even family memories now cover the typically quiet suburban streets.

A few blocks over on Princeton Circle, there’s utter devastation for one family after their home leveled by the twister.

Two people had to be rescued and one now in critical condition. They’re among five who had to be taken to Edward Hospital.

The fire chief saying it’s a “miracle” no one was killed, something everyone in this neighborhood is grateful for.