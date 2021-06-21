DARIEN (CBS) — Residents in Darien could not believe how quickly the winds picked up and slammed through the area, damaging some homes while leaving others unscathed.
"It literally bounced right over me and my wife. That is unbelieveable," said one resident. "It came through the garage door, out the side door, through my master bedroom, through my attic. Then it came down and out through here, through my house right over our heads."
This resident lives near Windmere and Ridge Road, where there are several trees down on the street. The facade of some homes was ripped away, but clothes in the closet were left hanging, undisturbed.
Homeowners said they were thankful, and a little amazed, they were not hurt. Darien is near Woodridge, which also saw significant damage.
Darien city crews were out this morning, starting clean up work, clearing trees while police blocked areas with downed power lines.