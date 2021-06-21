CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain overnight has left roadways flooded Monday morning afte severe weather in the southwest suburbs.
Severe and dangerous thunderstorms brought a tornado to the ground late Sunday night and brought heavy rain and dangerous wind to the entire Chicago area.READ MORE: Officials To Assess Possible Tornado Damage Near Portage, Indiana
A look at some of the rain totals from last night's storms across #Chicago. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Vgdotx26ql
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 21, 2021
Here are some of the Chicago area rain totals:
Bartlett: 2.44 inchesREAD MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Geneva: 2.69 inches
Elk Grove Village: 2.62 inches
Hardwood Heights: 2.38 inches
Kingston: 2.39 inches
Lake Zurich: 2.75 inches
Schaumburg: 2.42 inchesMORE NEWS: Darien Residents Stunned By Speed, Ferocity Of Severe Storms