By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain overnight has left roadways flooded Monday morning afte severe weather in the southwest suburbs.

Severe and dangerous thunderstorms brought a tornado to the ground late Sunday night and brought heavy rain and dangerous wind to the entire Chicago area.

Here are some of the Chicago area rain totals:

Bartlett: 2.44 inches

Geneva: 2.69 inches

Elk Grove Village: 2.62 inches

Hardwood Heights: 2.38 inches

Kingston: 2.39 inches

Lake Zurich: 2.75 inches

Schaumburg: 2.42 inches

