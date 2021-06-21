CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain overnight created dangerous driving conditions on flooded roadways.
Severe and dangerous thunderstorms brought a tornado to the ground late Sunday night and brought heavy rain and dangerous wind to the entire Chicago area.READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: 130 Homes Damaged After Tornado Confirmed In Southwest Suburbs As Dangerous Storms Hit Chicago Area
Overpasses in The Loop remain flooded as well as on expressways.
Many drivers were using their hazard lights on Sunday night to make themselves more visible.READ MORE: A Warning On Phishing Scams Targeting Mobile Devices After Teen Finds His Savings Drained From His Bank Account
The Stevenson Expressway near Kedzie was underwater just before midnight. The water was deep enough to cover the enter wheel of some smaller cars.
The same conditions were seen on the Kennedy Expressway with high standing water at underpass at Milwaukee Avenue.
Nearby, a car crash and hit the Lawrence Avenue sign.MORE NEWS: Thousands Without Power In Southwest Suburbs After Tornado Confirmed Overnight
Officials are warning drivers to slow down Monday morning.