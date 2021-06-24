CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are trying to track down a man wanted in three violent attacks.

One of which ended with the stabbing death of a doctoral student.

CBS 2’s Brandon Merano reports from South Franklin in the Loop where one of the attacks happened.

Police believe the person responsible lived in a nearby homeless encampment.

People living in the area questioned the city about what’s being done to catch the person responsible.

Three different attacks – all on women. This person lives nearby.

“It’s been really scary, as a female,” she said.

According to police, the attacks were carried out by the same man who officers believe is homeless. The incidents took place less than 10 days apart.

The first was June 10, in the 500 block of South Franklin. A 25-year-old woman was hit from behind with an object.

Days later on June 13, an almost identical crime near the Congress Hotel on East Congress. This time, the victim was 50 years old.

And then the stabbing on June 19, the killing of 31-year-old University of Maryland doctoral candidate Anat Kimchi.

Xan Hermann lives nearby.

“It’s just like a never ending list of people and it’s really upsetting,” Hermann said. “It’s a shame honestly.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the attacks on Monday.

“We know who he is,” Lightfoot said. “We have good film of him.”

CBS 2 reached out to the Chicago Police Department and the mayor’s office on Thursday, asking why the footage isn’t being released.

Police refusing to release the video, but not giving a reason why.

And the mayor’s office said talk to the police department.

People living near the crime scenes feel for those who were attacked.

“There’s nothing that can take away the pain,” Hermann said. “But I just hope this guy is caught and justice is served.”

Something police are still working to make happen, 14 days after the first stabbing.

“It’s, it’s scary,” said one woman.

It’s important to note all of these stabbings happened within a few blocks of each other.

And all of the victims were women.