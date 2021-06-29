CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago is doing away with its COVID-19 travel order and replacing it with a travel advisory.
The city's Department of Public Health is making the switch because no U.S. states have been on its restricted list for the third week in a row.
Under the rules, anyone coming to Chicago from states in the Orange Tier, with more than 15 coronavirus cases a day per 100,000 residents, had to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID test upon arriving.
There are no states in that tier now, and only three in the Yellow Tier with 10 cases per 100,000 residents or more – Missouri with 12.4, New York with 11.6, Wyoming with 10.3, and Nevada with 10.1.
No Midwest states have been at 4.8 cases or above per 100,000 residents since the middle of this month.
The city said its emergency travel order – which required people coming from COVID hotspots to quarantine – could be reinstated if there is a significant surge in cases.
The city also emphasized that masks are still required on all forms of public transportation, including planes, trains, and buses.