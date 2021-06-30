CHICAGO (CBS) — Out-of-control violence and a looming hot holiday weekend have almost two dozen aldermen demanding answers from Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. On Wednesday, the city council scheduled a virtual special meeting on Friday at 11 a.m. to address the matter.
As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday night, the aldermen – 25 at last count – were ready to call for a special City Council meeting to get those answers. They believe the city is in a state of emergency.
Many say such an appearance is long overdue.
Last weekend, there were 74 shootings in Chicago and six people were victims of homicides.
This all came as the often-violent Fourth of July weekend is on the horizon.
Aldermen like Gilbert Villegas (36th) of the Northwest Side said the city's residents are out of patience.
“The whole City Council and the mayor are not moving quick enough to address the violence,” Villegas said, “I think it’s something that my constituents are fed up with.”