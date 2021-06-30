CHICAGO (CBS) — Following the White Sox game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins, a war of words has been brewing between Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and Twins slugger Josh Donaldson.
As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Tuesday, Giolito and Donaldson are not likely to be meeting for a friendly dinner anytime soon. But they did apparently meet up in the parking lot after last night's game.
Giolito took issue with Donaldson after he hit a home run.
Donaldson was picked up on a mic saying, “Hands not so sticky anymore.” He was obviously referencing MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances.
Giolito was not happy about that.
“He’s a f***ing pest. You know, that’s kind of a classless move,” Giolito said. “If you’re going to talk s**t, talk s**t to my face.”
“He showed offense to what I said, which I think kind of speaks more about the looming question that’s going on anyhow – was he using sticky stuff before this in the first place?” Donaldson said.
Giolito added: “We won. The W’s next to my name. They’re in last place.”
Donaldson said he talked to Giolito in the parking lot postgame and Lucas didn't have much too say. We had not heard a response from Giolito Wednesday evening.
Donaldson also added he’s been tracking about 150 pitchers with high spin rates since 2017.