CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old has been charged with four felonies in connection with a carjacking last month on the South Side.
The male juvenile was arrested for allegedly taking a “vehicle by force” from a 32-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman on June 6 in the 3100 block of West 103rd Street in the Beverly neighborhood, police said. The two victims were seated in a vehicle at 4 a.m. in a restaurant parking lot. Three armed assailants came up and pointed both a handgun and a shotgun as they demanded the victims’ vehicle, police said.
In the same incident, the offender also robbed a 27-year-old male and a 29-year-old male, police said.
The suspect, who was not named by police because he is a minor, was arrested by the Area Two Hijacking Team on Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton.