CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden left O’Hare International Airport after a visit to Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports President Biden spent the day promoting his Build Back Better agenda. It was his first visit to the area.

He also spoke about the American Families Plan at McHenry County College.

Coming off a violent holiday weekend, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wanted to talk gun control, violence and safety.

They spoke for less than three minutes at O’Hare before President Biden hopped on Marine One to McHenry County College.

“America is back.”

Greeted by a crowd of parents, teachers and students, the president talked about his “Build Back Better” agenda.

“This is going to be an American century,” Biden said.

Specifically, the American Families Plan.

“We need to invest in our people,” Biden said.

…proposing investments in childcare, healthcare and education.

President Biden toured a children’s learning center while on campus for students with children. The space also operates as a training center for future teachers. It’s in line with the president’s focus on prioritizing education.

He stressed these elements the plan: universal preschool, at least two years of free community college, affordable childcare, a national paid family and medical leave program.

“No one should have to choose between a job and a paycheck and taking care of someone you love,” Biden said.

As well as expanded tax cuts for low to middle income families.

“Let’s extend the tax cut at least to 2025,” Biden added.

President Biden was briefed on the most recent violence in Chicago, and offered those families his condolences.