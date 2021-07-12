CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado warning was issued Monday afternoon for north central Iroquois County south of the Kankakee area.
The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located at 2:48 p.m. over Ashkum, moving northeast at 15 mph.
The National Weather Service warned that rotation has tightened considerably on the storm, which was spotted just east of I-57 between Ashkum and Danforth and could produce a tornado at any time.

Rotation has tightened considerably on this storm which is just east of I-57 between Ashkum and Danforth and appears capable of producing a tornado at any time! https://t.co/jVt935kjTs
— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 12, 2021
Soaking downpours and gusty storms are likely south of I-80 through sunset, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported.