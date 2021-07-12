DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Ashkum, Iroquois County, Tornado Warning

CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado warning was issued Monday afternoon for north central Iroquois County south of the Kankakee area.

The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located at 2:48 p.m. over Ashkum, moving northeast at 15 mph.

The National Weather Service warned that rotation has tightened considerably on the storm, which was spotted just east of I-57 between Ashkum and Danforth and could produce a tornado at any time.

Soaking downpours and gusty storms are likely south of I-80 through sunset, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported.

