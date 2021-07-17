CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs core guys like Anthony Rizzo are playing these next couple weeks with the threat of more trades hanging over them, after Joc Pederson was already dealt this week.
Pederson was traded to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday in exchange for minor leaguer Bryce Ball.
Rizzo said he and the others will try to not think about it leading up to the July 30 deadline.
“Right now, I think especially these next two weeks – just day to day, focusing on baseball. All the reports and rumors flying from now until then – you could probably put a full scrapbook together and see the roller coaster that it’s going to take everyone on,” Rizzo said. “So for me in my position, it’s just staying one day at a time and not really worrying about what’s going to happen. What’s going to happen’s going to happen, and none of us have any control of it.”