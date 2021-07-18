HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — A memorial was set up by devastated family members and loved ones Sunday, a day after a crash left a car sheared in half and killed four people in Hickory Hills.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, a total of six people were in the car when it hit a tree and split in two on 89th Street at 86th Court around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and two more also later died from their injuries.

At the scene a day later, family members and loved ones tied balloons as a form of remembrance.

The victims’ names had not been released publicly as of late Sunday afternoon, but family identified one of the victims who lost their lives as Nathan Phillips, 17.

His father was devastated.

“Like everything in me wants to just lay down and I just want to cry – but I know if I do that, I’m never going to get up,” said Kenneth Roberts.

Roberts said Phillips appeared to be a passenger in the car. He shared a photo of their last trip together as father and son.

Phillips was a senior in senior high school who ha just gotten a new job, according to his father.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Sunday. Neighbors have told us speed is a frequent issue in the neighborhood.

A lot of lingering questions about the crash remained Sunday. We did ask for more details, but Hickory Hills police said they are not answering anything until Monday.