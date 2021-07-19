CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were wounded Monday night in a mass shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood.
The shooting happened at Flournoy Street and Spaulding Avenue at 9:16 p.m., police said.
Four men were standing outside when they heard shots and felt pain.
One man, 47, was shot multiple times throughout his body and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Another man, 22, was shot in the right side of the face and was in good condition at the same hospital. A 43-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh and was in good condition at St. Anthony Hospital, and a fourth man, 46, was shot once in the left thigh and was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.
The victims could not provide police with further information.
No one was in custody Monday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.
This shooting happened about half a mile from the scene where a 15-year-old girl was shot at Arthington Street near Lawndale Avenue earlier in the evening. She was not the intended target, police said.