CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox may have dropped two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers, but they’re starting off the week with a big add.
Slugger Eloy Jimenez will DH and bat cleanup in his season debut Monday night in Kansas City, after tearing a pectoral tendon in Spring Training.
In case there were any doubt, he's all ready.
“Look at my face. What does my face tell you right now, you know? It’s a sign, you know,” Jimenez said as he pointed to his own smile. “I’m really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really excited!”
Jimenez was cleared to resume baseball activities on June 14, less than three months after his surgery to repair that torn pectoral tendon. He said he feels better now than he did during spring training.
The right-handed slugger is coming off an impressive 2020 season when he won an American League Silver Slugger award, after slashing .296/.332/.559, and finishing second on the team in OPS (.890), doubles (14), home runs (14), and RBI (41).