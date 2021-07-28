CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers shot and killed a 55-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants Tuesday afternoon, when the man pointed a gun at them and refused to drop it while they were trying to arrest him in south suburban Calumet City.
Illinois State Police said the officers were assigned to a U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force when they were trying to arrest Losardo Lucas, 55, on the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard around 3:15 p.m.
When officers entered a business on that block, and tried to arrest Lucas, he pointed a handgun at officers multiple times, prompting them to fire their weapons, shooting him several times, according to Illinois State Police.
Lucas was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An officer on the task force also was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
In 2019, Chicago police issued a community alert asking for the public’s help finding Lucas in the murder of a business owner on Sept. 23, 2016.
According to court records, Losardo was convicted of a separate murder in 1985, and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He also was facing charges from a 2017 indictment for home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful restraint.
The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is conducting a use of force investigation.