Olympic Champ Simone Biles Withdraws From Thursday's All-Around CompetitionSimone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

Jimenez Hits 3-Run HR, Rallies White Sox Past RoyalsEloy Jimenez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night.

Cubs Lose To Reds, Have Now Lost 6 Of 10Joey Votto continued his power surge with two home runs and started a dazzling double play Tuesday night as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

85% Of Chicago Bears Players Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19, And Team Hopes That Number Goes UpThe Bears are set to start Training Camp Wednesday, with players battling for jobs and everyone battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Javy Báez Out With Heel Injury As Cubs Take On Reds Tuesday Night, After Pinch-Hitting Winning Run Night Before And Taunting Pitcher Amir GarrettAfter pinch-hitting and walking off the Cubs against Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett Monday night, Javy Báez was scratched from the Tuesday night lineup because of his heel injury.

On Bears Training Camp Eve, All Eyes Are On Justin Fields, But Andy Dalton Will Still Be Starting QBThe Bears are back – not quite back on the field, but back in Halas Hall, where Training Camp will be held with fans for the first time.