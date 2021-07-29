CHICAGO (CBS) — Children and seniors were inside a West Side barbershop this week when two men walked in, found their target, and opened fire.

Two people are dead, and a $5,000 reward is now being offered.

Chicago Police said the victims were inside the Creative Salon at 3946 W. 16th St. in Lawndale around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, when the gunmen walked in and started shooting.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old man also was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai where he also later died.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was still a lot of sentiment and concern Thursday night about what happened at the barbershop. Meanwhile, the aftermath of the shooting was visible – with two bullet holes in the barber chair where the 22-year-old man – a customer identified as Tydrell Jackson. – was sitting.

The 50-year-old man was the barber cutting his hair.

There was also a bullet hole in the wall, where we are told two gunmen came inside and shot up the place within 30 seconds.

There were many people getting their haircuts at the time – so other barbers were working, and the customers included women and a young child. They witnessed everything that played out.

“I tried to save him, man – I did,” said Creative Scott, the owner of the salon. “(He) was definitely not the intended target. It was basically, you know, the individual that was in the chair.”

There are security cameras all throughout the barbershop and captured the 30 seconds of what happened. We are told the gunmen had their faces covered.

Police have confiscated the surveillance video and are reviewing it.