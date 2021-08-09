CHICAGO (CBS) – Two brothers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and for critically wounding another officer.

Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, 21, is charged with First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer (two counts), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Obstruction of Justice for his role in the alleged crime. The third person, a woman in the car who fled the shooting, was not charged, Police Supt. David Brown said.

French was killed and her partner seriously wounded when they were shot after pulling over the Morgans’ car in West Englewood on Saturday.

Emonte Morgan struggled with Officer French from trunk of car to near the inside of the car, Brown said. He was originally seated in front passenger seat.

A third individual, Jamal Danzy, 29, has been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office with federal firearm violations. He is accused of buying the weapon and then providing the gun Eric Morgan, who Danzy knew was a felon and not allowed to buy a weapon himself.

Officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood.

CBS 2 has learned at the time of the shooting, one officer was standing near the driver side door, the other near the passenger side door.

Sources tell CBS 2 Emonte Morgan shot both officers. Sources say a third officer shot back, wounding Emonte Morgan.

Brown said Monday evening that the wounded officer is in critical condition, but is improving.