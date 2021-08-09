REALTIME WEATHER:Tornado Watch Throughout Chicago Area
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A line of slow moving storms may develop into severe storms Monday afternoon and sweep across our area into the evening.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, the line will begin to develop more distinctly between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and likely continue sweeping across the entire viewing area through 9:00-10:00 this evening.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: IRS Tools To Manage Your Monthly Checks

A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m.

(Credit: CBS)

The greatest potential for severe storms appears to be between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. An ongoing flooding threat may persist through midnight.

(Credit: CBS)

The line of storms will likely contain gusty winds and a few tornadoes are possible. Because the storms are slow moving, there may be some localized flooding.

(Credit: CBS)

The threat is greater later in the evening between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and farther south (south Chicago to Kankakee to northwest Indiana.

The primary threat includes gusty winds. The secondary threat has tornadoes and flooding.

READ MORE: Feds Charge Jamel Danzy With Buying Gun Used In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer

(Credit: CBS)

There is a possibility of severe thunderstorm warnings by the evening newscasts. A tornado warning or two cannot be ruled out. Flash flood warnings will begin to emerge as the dominate threat. Heavy downpours will occur in a short time.

(Credit: CBS)

It’ll be steamy and stormy through Thursday with another round of strong storms possible on Tuesday night.

And it’ll be slightly cooler but much drier weather by Friday through the weekend.