EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Fire Department crews in Evanston saved three people from Lake Michigan this weekend in two separate incidents.

Late Saturday afternoon, the Evanston Fire Department rescued a 37-year-old man two miles offshore from the Dempster Street Beach. The Chicago resident was kayaking and watching the Blue Angels air show when high waves filled his kayak with water.

The man decided to get out of his kayak and go into the water around 1 p.m. Evanston fire personnel rescued him just before dusk with no reported injuries.

Early Sunday morning, there was another incident involving Northwestern University students at the Clark Street Beach.

At 6:58 p.m., two students – both men – threw a football on the beach and it landed in the lake. One of the students went in to get it, and the current pulled him out.

The second student went in after the first, and ended up pulling away from the shore.

The fire department called out rescue swimmers and pulled both men safely to shore. They were evaluated for injuries and released on the scene.

Not far to the south in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, a man drowned early Sunday.

Divers, police Marine Unit members, and a helicopter, were called around 7:30 a.m. to Tobey Prinz Beach Park, on the lake at the mouth of Pratt Boulevard, after a man in his 30s went underwater a few blocks north on the lake at Greenleaf Avenue and never resurfaced. First responders did not locate the body until responding to a second distress call a few hours later.

In that second call, two people were having trouble in the water, but made it to the pier and were able to get to shore safely.

The Chicago Park District issued a swim advisory Sunday because of rough conditions. The Evanston Fire Department also advised avoiding lakefront activities until conditions improve.