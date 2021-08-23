CHICAGO (CBS) — All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were closed Monday afternoon near California Avenue, after two people were shot on the expressway.

Illinois State Police said they were notified of the shooting around 2:20 p.m., after two gunshot victims showed up at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

The driver of the vehicle told police the shooting happened in the inbound lanes between California and Damen avenues.

Both the driver and passenger were wounded, one of them critically, according to police.

The inbound lanes were closed near California Avenue as troopers were searching the expressway for evidence.

It was the second shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway in the past 36 hours.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, two people were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting and crash on the Eisenhower near Kostner Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Chicago identified as Kenneth Owens, was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A passenger in the back seat, a 30-year-old man from Chicago, was pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash.

A front-seat passenger, also a 30-year-old man from Chicago, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.