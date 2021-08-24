CHCIAGO (CBS) — From his hospital bed on Tuesday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson said he is doing “fairly well” as he fights COVID-19 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
The 79-year-old civil rights leader was admitted to the hospital over the weekend along with his wife, Jacqueline, after both tested positive for coronavirus.
Son Jonathan Jackson said Sunday that both were responding well to treatments. He said their condition was unchanged Tuesday, and both were resting comfortably.
“We continue to be eternally grateful for the thousands of prayers and well wishes that our family continues to receive,” Jonathan Jackson said in a statement. “We are continuing to remember you, and we are praying for all who are suffering from the COVID-19 virus. We will have nothing further to say until tomorrow’s update.”
Rev. Jackson, 79, was fully vaccinated, according to a representative for Roseland Community Hospital, where he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 8. At the time he got his first shot, Jackson held a news conference to encourage other elderly people to get their shots.
Jacqueline Jackson had not been vaccinated.