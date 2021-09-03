CHICAGO (CBS) — Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of Rev. Jesse Jackson, is out of intensive care and heading home after her fight with COVID-19, according to a statement from the couple’s son, Jonathan Jackson.

Jonathan reported Friday afternoon that Jacqueline was leaving Northwestern Memorial Hospital and heading home.

“Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is alloweing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus,” he said in a statement.

“The love that has been poured out to our family at this time of sickness and need from around the world has helped in our parent’s healing and for each of you who prayed and expressed concern we are grateful, even as we continue to express our love and concern for the millions of people who are victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result,” Jonathan said in the statement. “We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately.”

The Jackson family reported Thursday that Ms. Jackson remains at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. After leaving the ICU earlier in the week and returning to her regular hospital room, she has been able to breathe on her own for a few days without any supplemental oxygen.

The Rev. Jackson remains at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he is undergoing occupational and physical therapy. He too was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month and was hospitalized at Northwestern, but he was moved to the rehab hospital as his symptoms began to abate, and his Parkinson’s disease, which was diagnosed years ago, had “become more in focus.”

Rev. Jackson and his wife were admitted to the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 21, , after both tested positive for the virus.

Rev. Jackson, 79, was fully vaccinated, according to a representative for Roseland Community Hospital, where he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 8. At the time he got his first shot, Jackson held a news conference to encourage other elderly people to get their shots.