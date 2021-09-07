CHICAGO (CBS) — Keith Thornton Jr. was the guiding voice during our city’s most recent line-of-duty tragedy – the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications dispatcher was applauded for his decisive action over the radio that night.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey sat down with Thornton to talk about that night — and his campaign to change the future for dispatchers in the future.

The role of police call-takers and dispatchers is often overlooked when it comes to such life-or -death situations. Now, Thornton is stepping up and advocating for more mental health services for people behind those voices we hear over the radio.

After Officer French was killed and her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on Aug. 7, this the exchange over dispatch radio:

Officer: “Officer down!”

Thornton: “I got an officer down! 10-1! 10-1! 63 and Bell! Officer down! Officer down! Shots fired at the police! Officer down!”

One month has now passed since Thornton was applauded for his role coordinating the lightning-fast response to the horrific shooting of the two Chicago Police officers in the line of duty.

The incident took a huge toll on all the many first responders who were involved. But the very next day, Thornton and others who worked that night had to go straight back to work.

“I had to come right back the next day, talk on the air all over again, and do it again,” he said, “And guess what happened – another 10-1 came out, another 10-1 – I had four 10-1’s after that.”

A 10-1 is an emergency police backup call. There are a number of situations under which it is warranted.

Jen McGowan-Tomke with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago said emergency dispatchers are put under unusually stressful conditions.

“They answer the phone and they don’t know what’s going to be on the other end. They prepare other first responders to know what they’re walking into,” McGowan-Tomke said, “and they also have no time between calls. They move one to one to one, and so that impact is significant.”

McGowan-Tomke said right now, 911 professionals are classified as an “Office and Administrative Support Occupation.” That puts them in the same category with secretaries and office clerks.

Classifying them as a “protective service occupation” would mean more mental health services for dispatchers like Thornton and his colleagues at OEMC.

“We need to start supporting the people who we don’t see, but they’re getting you help when you need it,” Thornton said.

Now, Thornton is campaigning to change that. He supports the federal 9-1-1 Saves Act of 2021 — which would change that designation.

That bill has been referred to committee.

Hickey had an emotional interview with Thornton, in which he also shared more about his roots, growing up on the west side of Chicago – and what lead him to this line of work in the future.

TONIGHT AT 10: More from Hickey’s conversation with dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr.