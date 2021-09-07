CHICAGO (CBS) — As severe storms pounded the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Marine Unit had to rescue three people on Lake Michigan.
The Marine Unit tweeted photos moments after the rescue.
#ChicagoPolice @CPDMarineUnit M3 rescued 3 people caught in 30kt winds on #LakeMichigan an unable to return to shore. 1 on a #paddleboard & 2 in a #kayak. All safely taken back into #MontroseHarbor. @NWSChicago has issued a Small Craft Advisory, Hazardous Weather Outlook, &…. pic.twitter.com/BxJahDmXoO
— Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) September 7, 2021
Officers pulled two kayakers and a paddleboarder onto their boat, after they could not get back to Montrose Harbor.
Winds around 35 mph kept blowing the boaters away from the shore.