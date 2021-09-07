REAL TIME WEATHERSevere Storms Sweeping Into Chicago Area: What You Need To Know
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — As severe storms pounded the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Marine Unit had to rescue three people on Lake Michigan.

The Marine Unit tweeted photos moments after the rescue.

Officers pulled two kayakers and a paddleboarder onto their boat, after they could not get back to Montrose Harbor.

Winds around 35 mph kept blowing the boaters away from the shore.

