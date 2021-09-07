CHICAGO (CBS) — A wave of thunderstorms is rolling through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, bringing large hail and strong winds; prompting a tornado warning in Will County, severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties, and a severe thunderstorm watch for most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana.

The Tornado Warning was issued for Joliet, New Lenox, and Mokena until 3:30 p.m.

Heads up central Will County! There may be a tornado developing or already on the ground north of Channahon. Take cover now if you are in this Tornado Warning! #ilwx https://t.co/1eybYHYdkQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 7, 2021

A dangerous storm with rotation was passing between Seward and Channahon at 45 mph at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, CBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza reported. The storm was moving toward Crest Hill; New Lenox; Manhattan, Illinois, and Tinley Park and Orland Park residents are also advised to take cover, CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran reported.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado possibly on the ground north of Channahon and near Minooka.

Anyone who is in the affected area must take cover. Somewhere on the lowest level of your home and a room without windows are ideal.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Grundy, Kendall, and LaSalle counties until 3:15 p.m., as storms move in from the northwest to the southeast. Earlier warnings in Cook, DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties have since expired.

Storms rolling through Wauconda in Lake County dumping sheets of rain with a lot of wind…and the temperature dropped at least 15 degrees in minutes! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/t4ByqYovbV — Marie Saavedra (@MSaavedraTV) September 7, 2021

Meantime, a thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for an area stretching from Lake County to the Iowa border, and as far south as Champaign County in Illinois, as well as five counties in Northwest Indiana.

There have been reports of downed trees and branches in the suburbs, including Libertyville, Island Lake, Prairie Grove, Highland Park, and Woodstock.

In northwest suburban Woodstock, storms also apparently toppled a playground.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza reports the storms also have brought ping pong-sized hail to some areas in the northern suburbs. The National Weather Service said there also have been reports of egg-sized hail in Lee County, about 100 miles west of downtown Chicago.

The National Weather Service reports the storm also contains wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports the storms brought heavy rain to north suburban Wauconda, and brought temperatures down at least 15 degrees in a matter of minutes.

The window for stronger thunderstorms will be open until about 8 p.m.

The greatest risk is for damaging wind, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Storms will wrap up by Tuesday evening as skies clear.

It will be much cooler by Wednesday morning, with temperatures dropping to the 50s overnight.

Quiet weather continues through the week’s end, and the heat starts to build again by Friday.