Severe Storms Sweeping Into Chicago Area: What You Need To Know
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Tornado sightings were reported Tuesday afternoon in Will County as severe storms pounded the area.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran reported there were reports of a tornado sighted in the Minooka area, and near Interstate 80 in other areas south of Chicago.

There were reports of trees snapped between Morris and Seneca.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Will County during the afternoon, though it was later allowed to expire.

But Curran warned that the storms could yet still spin up a tornado.

