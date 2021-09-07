CHICAGO (CBS) — Tornado sightings were reported Tuesday afternoon in Will County as severe storms pounded the area.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran reported there were reports of a tornado sighted in the Minooka area, and near Interstate 80 in other areas south of Chicago.
There were reports of trees snapped between Morris and Seneca.
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Will County during the afternoon, though it was later allowed to expire.
But Curran warned that the storms could yet still spin up a tornado.