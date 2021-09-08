BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) — Schools in Bartlett were locked down on Wednesday after police in the western suburb were informed of a potentially armed runaway.
West Chicago police told their counterparts in Bartlett that a potentially armed runaway who attended a school in Bartlett was at large, and Bartlett police immediately notified School District U-46 and the Parkland Preparatory Academy.

Several Bartlett area schools were locked down on "secure building status" during the school day.
Several Bartlett area schools were locked down on "secure building status" during the school day.

Police in Bartlett also provided extra patrols at Bartlett High School and Parkland Preparatory Academy, and also provided extra police presence at dismissal at all schools that were locked down.
Police in Bartlett also provided extra patrols at Bartlett High School and Parkland Preparatory Academy, and also provided extra police presence at dismissal at all schools that were locked down.
At 3 p.m., West Chicago police told Bartlett police that the juvenile runaway had been found in West Chicago.
This happened the same day as Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana was also locked down after a student mistakenly thought he heard someone loading a gun in a bathroom. The report also triggered a massive police response Wednesday morning, but no weapon was found and no one was hurt.