CHICAGO (CBS)– A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood.
According to police, a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive by a witness in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
The boy had been shot once in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Kaden Ingram.
Police said a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody. No charges have been announced.
Police said this appears to be a “domestic-related incident.”
CBS 2 is working to determine how or if the woman is related to the boy.
He is one of at least five children shot so far this weekend in Chicago.
Friday night, around 10:30 p.m., two children were shot in the Austin neighborhood. Two boys, ages 12 and 13, were standing on a porch near Augusta and Menard, when someone in a silver SUV pulled up and fired shots.
Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
Coming on the heels of a violent Labor Day weekend that saw at least eight children shot, Police Supt. David Brown made a plea earlier this week, saying most of the kids are not the targets, and many times people do not talk to help catch the shooters.
“This is about the safety of our babies, and we need you to set aside whatever concerns you have regarding whether or not the police can be trusted, and just do it for these innocent young people. Come forward,” Brown said.