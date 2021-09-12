CHICAGO (CBS) — Prosecutors on Sunday said a woman shot and killed her son in the South Chicago neighborhood all because he would not return a memory card from her car and said he didn’t know where it was.

Fallon Harris, 33, is charged with the murder of her 12-year-old son, Kaden Ingram. She was ordered held without bond Sunday.

In a proffer Sunday afternoon, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said at 10:14 a.m. Saturday in a home in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue in South Chicago, Harris confronted her son about her vehicle’s Secure Digital memory card that had been removed from the car the night before.

Video inside the home captured Harris demanding at gunpoint that her son give her the SD card, prosecutors said. The boy did not produce the SD card, so Harris shot him, police said.

At the time, the boy was conscious and crying, prosecutors said. The initial shooting was not captured on video, but was captured on audio, prosecutors said.

Harris then went to answer the telephone just after shooting her son, and then she walked back to her son and demanded the SD card again, prosecutors said. The boy said he did not know where the SD card was, so Harris shot him again, prosecutors said.

This time, video captured Harris shooting her son with a silver revolver, prosecutors said. He collapsed on the floor, prosecutors said.

Kaden died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, prosecutors said.

Harris admitted to two family members over the phone that she had shot her son because he would not return the SD card, prosecutors said.

The family members then called police and Harris’ husband, who met police at the house, prosecutors said. Harris admitted to officers that she had shot her son, and officers found him on the kitchen floor, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Harris led police to the gun she had used, prosecutors said.

Family members reported that Harris had displayed paranoid behavior. She had a concealed carry license and owned two guns, prosecutors said.

If convicted, she faces a possible life sentence, prosecutors said.