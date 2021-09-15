WAYNE, Ill. (CBS) — The Kane County State’s Attorney announced Wednesday that there will be no criminal charges filed against Hal Phipps, a man who shot and killed his neighbor’s dog in Wayne.
Investigators said Phipps, who is the husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps, clearly feared for his life when he shot and killed Ludwig the dog last month.
Security video showed the Joe Petit's two dogs walking with their dog-sitter outside his home in Wayne on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
When they reached the river, the owner said his neighbor opened fire – killing Ludwig. The neighbor told police the dogs were on his property and acting aggressive.
Petit said the security video proves the dog never left his own property. However, the State’s Attorney said video evidence and witness statements prove otherwise.