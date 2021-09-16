CHICAGO (CBS) — We hear time and again from people in the suburbs, afraid to drive into the city because of the shootings on Chicago area expressways.
That fear is justified.
So far this year, there have been 171 shootings on Chicago’s expressways. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.
Early Thursday morning, a woman was shot while driving on Interstate 57 near 159th Street in the southern suburbs. She managed to drive herself to the hospital.
That was the 24th shooting on I-57.
That was the 24th shooting on I-57.

The Dan Ryan Expressway has seen the most shootings with 52.
The Eisenhower has seen 36, the Bishop Ford Freeway, 28, the Stevenson 16, and the Kennedy has seen six shootings this year.