CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County prosecutors have offered serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman a plea deal for several charges against her, dating back to 2018 when she snuck on a flight to London.
At a court hearing on Thursday, Hartman's attorneys told a judge they need more time to discuss the plea offer with her. They're due back in court on Nov. 19.
Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at O'Hare, Midway and other airports across the country, trying to sneak onto planes. Hartman said she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Her latest arrest came in March, when she was able to sneak away from a halfway house in March to go to O’Hare International Airport.
That was just two days after her exclusive interview with CBS 2's Brad Edwards. Hartman said she believes she has bypassed airport security and slipped onto about 30 flights over two decades.
A judge has denied her request to transfer her criminal case to mental health court.