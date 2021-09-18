CHICAGO (CBS) — After a stay in intensive care with COVID-19, Jacqueline Jackson – the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson – is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
“I am happy to share the good news with you, that my mother, Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson, is continuing to recover at home – a survivor of COVID – and a true proponent now of everyone getting vaccinated,” said the Jacksons’ son, Jonathan Jackson.READ MORE: Man's Body Pulled From Lake Michigan In Evanston, Hours After Crews Rescuing 3 Other People Find His Belongings On Beach
Jonathan Jackson, national spokesman for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, delivered that message and update on the weekly Rainbow PUSH Forum.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Last Weekend Of Summer May Be Among Nicest
Mrs. Jackson was not vaccinated when she got COVID-19, though her husband was.MORE NEWS: At Least 5 People Killed, 20 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence; 3-Year-Old Boy Among Survivors
The Rev. Jackson remained at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago on Saturday.