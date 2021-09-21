CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man from Chicago faces up to life in prison, after a federal jury last week convicted him of carjacking an off-duty police officer in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Jamar Jarvis was found guilty of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in connection with a carjacking on Friday. The carjacking charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, and the weapon charge carries a sentence of 7 years to life in prison.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 13.
Jarvis and three others were indicted in 2019 on federal charges accusing them of carjacking an off-duty Chicago Police officer on Oct. 18, 2018.
Jarvis, Raynell Lanford, and Jamaal Ashsaheed, who were both 19 at the time, were charged with carjacking and weapons charges. A fourth teen, Javion Bush, who also was 19 at the time, was charged as an accessory for helping the assailants after the carjacking, police said.
At the time, police said Jarvis, Lanford, and Ashsaheed approached an off-duty officer in the Edgewater neighborhood, showed her a gun and demanded the keys to her Lexus SUV.
Federal prosecutors said they then drove to a gas station in the South Loop, where they bought gas and a gas can. Chicago police later arrested them.
Lanford and Ashsaheed have pleaded guilty to carjacking and weapons offenses, and Bush pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.
Last year, Lanford was sentenced to 10 years and 2 months in prison, Ashsaheed was sentenced to 9 years in prison, and Bush was sentenced to 15 months in prison.